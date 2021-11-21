Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 2,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Express by 699.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

