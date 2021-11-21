Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFVU opened at $10.35 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

