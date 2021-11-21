Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.