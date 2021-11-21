Visor.Finance Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $197,529.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,019,071 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

