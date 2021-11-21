Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 601,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.70 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

