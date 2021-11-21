Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

