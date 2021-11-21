Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.