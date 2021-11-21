Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

