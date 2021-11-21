Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Vystar Company Profile
