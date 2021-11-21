W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

