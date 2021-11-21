Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

