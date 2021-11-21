Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.