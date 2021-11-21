Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.