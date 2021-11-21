Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

