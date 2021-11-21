Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

