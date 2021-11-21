Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $81.15 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $81.15 million and $95.46 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.34 or 0.07349925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00086191 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,915,900 coins and its circulating supply is 78,194,868 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

