Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 85.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

