Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.31 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

