Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Unilever by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $51.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

