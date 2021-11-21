Wedbush Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $67.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $47.55 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

