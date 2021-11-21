Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,204 shares of company stock worth $255,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $31.07 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

