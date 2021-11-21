Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 61.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

BTZ stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

