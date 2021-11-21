Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,754.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,691.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

