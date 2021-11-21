Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,602 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

