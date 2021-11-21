Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.28% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

