Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kroger by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

KR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

