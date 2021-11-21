Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

NYSE:ARE opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.