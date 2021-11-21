Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 772,739 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.16% of Columbus McKinnon worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.