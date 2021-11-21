Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $41,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.08. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.