Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,398 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $44,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 104,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 151.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $173.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.