Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,629 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $42,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.