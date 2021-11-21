Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in News were worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in News by 274.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

