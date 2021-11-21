Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wingstop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wingstop by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wingstop by 51.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING opened at $176.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

