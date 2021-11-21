Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.