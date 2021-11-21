Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.21.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
