Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

