Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

