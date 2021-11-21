Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.29 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

