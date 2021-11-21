Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.58 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

