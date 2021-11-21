Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474,237 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 231.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.74 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

