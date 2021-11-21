Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 824,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,060,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.