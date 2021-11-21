Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

