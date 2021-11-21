Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
