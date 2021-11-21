Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Trading 0% Higher

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.49. 8,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 23,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.