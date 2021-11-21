Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $23.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,731. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

