Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

