Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

