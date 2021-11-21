Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.77.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$55.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.