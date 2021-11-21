William Blair Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $140.27 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

