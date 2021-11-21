William Spiegel Sells 3,214 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

