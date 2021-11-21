Wincanton plc (WIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on December 31st

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.87. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £485.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

