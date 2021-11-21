Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927. 16.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

