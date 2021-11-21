WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 984,984 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.